English Premier League flop Isaac Success returns to La Liga, joins Malaga on loan

Malaga have confirmed the signing of Isaac Success from Watford on loan until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Success joins compatriot Brown Ideye, who moved temporarily from Tianjin Teda this month, in the books of the Estadio La Rosaleda outfit.

Despite arriving at Vicarage Road from Granada for a club-record fee in June 2016, the forward’s spell in the English top-flight has been shadowed with recurring injuries as he could only manage just a goal in 19 league appearances across two seasons.

Success is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury and will be hoping to revive his goalscoring form and help the White and Sky Blue in their relegation fight when he returns.

"The attacker, Isaac Success arrives at Málaga CF on loan from English outfit, Watford FC, until the end of the 2017/18 season," read a statement on club website.