Noah Abich and Lukas Indeche join Nakumatt FC

Former Bandari defender Noah Abich has joined Nakumatt FC.

Abich found himself clubless following the expiry of his contract with the Dockers last December.

But the former AFC Leopards and Mathare United dead-ball specialist found a new home at the financially crippled Nakumatt side after he moved back to the Capital from Mombasa.

Another familiar face in the 23-man squad released by Nakumatt is former AFC Leopards goalkeeper, Lukas Indeche.

Indeche was released by Bandari after the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Full list of Nakumatt squad: Donald Mosoti, David Tevelu, Davis Aswani, Tom Adwar, Kelvin Thauri, Lukas Indeche, John Njoroge, Bonface Wafula, Noah Abich, Rodgers Ochieng, Meshack Karani, Franklin Kirimi, Juma Lusaka, Job Omuse, Sylvester Ochichi, Moses Odhiambo, Musa Kasumba, Solomon Nasio, Timothy Jacobs, Kevin Omondi, Eugene Ambulwa, Timonah Wanyonyi, Charles Ouma.