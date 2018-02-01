Ayew close to Swansea reunion

African All Stars transfer news & rumours: Ayew close to Swansea reunion

Andre Ayew is close to sealing a deal that would see him return to Swansea City, according to Sky sources.

The West Ham United striker has been the main target of the South Wales side for the majority of the January transfer window and despite a deal worth £18m being tabled, the Hammers are believed to be bent on parting with the former Marseille man for £20m.

If the deal goes through, Andre will reunite with his brother Jordan who has contributed immensely as the Swans continue their fight against relegation since the appointment of new manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Newcastle target Richmond Boakye

After missing out on deals for Nicolai Jorgensen and Daniel Sturridge, Newcastle United have turned their attention to Ghana's Richmond Boakye.

The Magpies are enduring a torrid time in front of goal, scoring 22 goals in 24 games and the striker who has scored 39 goals in 48 games for Red Star Belgrade is an option Rafa Benitez's side is looking at on deadline day, according to the Chronicle. However, there are concerns over him gaining a work permit in the UK.

Ibrahim Amadou to join West Ham United?

West Ham have made an offer for midfielder Ibrahim Amadou, according to Sky sources.

The Hammers have offered £2m to take the 24-year-old on loan and want to include an option to buy him for £14m in the summer.

The Cameroonian has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace having an offer for him rejected on Sunday.

Newcastle United lead Slimani pursuit

Islam Slimani could be on his way to Newcastle United, claims Telegraph.

The Algeria international is understood to be surplus to requirements at Leicester City as manager Claude Puel is looking forward to cutting down his squad ahead of deadline date.

With this, the 29-year-old old looks set to be the next player to leave the King Power Stadium.

No Malaga for Isaac Success

Isaac Success will not be joining LaLiga side Malaga, according to the Watford Observer.





The forward has struggled for playing time at Watford through this season and has been linked with a move to the La Liga club.





However, the 22-year-old who has struggled with a leg injury since September is unlikely to leave Vicarage Road.

Arsenal & Liverpool scramble for Keita Diao

AS Monaco’s Keita Balde Diao could join either Arsenal or Liverpool, according to Read Liverpool.

The 22-year-old joined the French side from Lazio and has impressed hugely with the Principality outfit.

Wolves table Benik Afobe bid

Wolves have flung a bid to bring former striker Benik Afobe back to the club on loan, the Express & Star understands.

The DR Congo international scored 23 goals at Molineux and is currently down the pecking order at Premier League side Bournemouth.

It's understood that Wolves are not prepared to commit to a long-term transfer.

Badou Ndiaye agrees to join Stoke City

Stoke City have agreed a fee of £15m with Galatasaray for midfielder Badou Ndiaye.

According to SkySports, arrangements are now being made to fly the 27-year-old Senegal international over to England for a medical and to discuss personal terms.

West Brom consider Odion Ighalo

West Bromwich Albion are considering a move for Changchun Yatai forward Odion Ighalo, claims the Birmingham Mail

The Super Eagles forward left Watford for China last season and he could make a return to the English Premier League to help the relegation-threatened Baggies.

Aubameyang set for China move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set to join Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, reports sina.com.

The Gabon star who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool will be the Chinese side’s big-name signing, and will cost the club about £63.8 million.

Sakho set for Crystal Palace switch

Crystal Palace have confirmed they will wrap up the signing of Senegal international Diafra Sakho by the end of the week, claims the Mirror.

The 28-year-old is willing to end his ill-fated spell at West Ham United by moving to Selhurst Park.

Will Keita join Liverpool in January?

Naby Keita could be on his way to Anfield should Liverpool pay an extra to RB Leipzig.

Skysports reports that the Reds hope to sign the Guinean in the January transfer window and are in ongoing negotiations with the German side, with all three parties keen to find a resolve.

Bakambu set for record China move

Cedric Bakambu is set to become the most expensive African player in history when he completes his €74m transfer to Beijing Guoan. He'll earn €18m-a-year before tax.





According to L`Equipe, the Chinese club are on the verge of announcing the signing of Bakambu who already passed a medical examination with his new club.

Real Madrid step up Salah chase

Real Madrid are keen on getting reigning African Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian journalist claims the La Liga giants are looking to bring the Egyptian to the Bernabeu to counter Barcelona’s signing of Philippe Coutinho.