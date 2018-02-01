Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be closing on a sensational swoop for Belgium-based midfielder Andile Jali.

Report: Mamelodi Sundowns working on Andile Jali deal

The South Africa international, who joined KV Oostende in 2014, is in the final six months of his current deal with the Belgian club.

Jali has been linked with several moves in and around Europe as well as a possible return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but according to SowetanLive, the 27-year-old could soon be joining the star-studded ranks of the Brazilians.

It was previously reported that Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane was done signing players in the January transfer widow after bringing in the likes of Siyabonga Zulu, Aubrey Ngoma, South American Gaston Sirino and Jeremy Brockie.

However, it seems that the Sundowns technical team is already planning for the future, with reports explaining that they're in advanced talks with Jali’s representatives over the possibility of signing the player on a pre-contract agreement.

Reports suggest that Jali has a R6 million buy-out clause, but with his current contract set to expire, Sundowns are willing to wait and sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The publication further reveals that the lack of urgency to bring on-board the former Orlando Pirates midfielder is due to the fact that he will not be eligible to compete in the opening rounds of the upcoming Caf Champions League as the deadline for registrations has already past.

But if Jali does indeed make the move to Chloorkop in the next transfer window, he will then be allowed to be registered for the tournament’s latter stages.

While Jali may be headed for the exit door at Oostende, it should be noted that he is still very much an influential player at his current club.

The Bafana Bafana player has been a regular for De Kustboys, making 20 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League so far this season.