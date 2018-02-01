Back in June 2015, when Abdul Rahman Baba was being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, Goal wrote that the defender should beware about signing his future away to the Londoners.

Baba to Schalke: Another inevitable African casualty at Chelsea

All that glitters is not gold, after all, and Stamford Bridge had already become something of a graveyard for young African talent.

Two and a half years down the line, and admittedly with the major caveat of a devastating injury, we find ourselves in a position of saying ‘we told you so’, as Baba completes a move away from West London.

Admittedly, his switch to Schalke is a loan deal, but with the clubs agreeing on terms that will see the defender move away until the end of next season—summer 2019—it’s surely far-fetched to imagine he will ever play for the Blues again.

It’s not impossible, however, as Baba is signed on with the Pensioners until 2020, so he could—theoretically—return to Chelsea for the final year of his deal.

But don’t bet on it.

While at 23, the wideman has time on his side to return to the pinnacle of the game, the injury he sustained against Uganda while on African Cup of Nations duty at the start of 2017 was described as a potential career-ender according to Ghanaian FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Similarly, left-back, a former area of weakness for the Blues, is suddenly looking like an area of strength following the acquisition of Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma.

The defender moves to Stamford Bridge for £17.6m plus £7m in add-ons—not an astronomical fee in today’s market, perhaps, but enough to demonstrate that the club are taking his purchase seriously.

He could well rival Marco Alonso, still only 27, as the Blues’ number one in this position, and at least looks like a viable long-term option for the left full-back role.

It’s poignant that, while Baba—born just a month before Palmeri—is ushered out of the back door, the former Brazil U-17 international is unveiled as the club’s biggest signing of the January window.

Both are 23, but while one has been spat out at Stamford Bridge—deemed surplus to requirements—the other’s journey is only just beginning.

Of course, Emerson could prove to be a flop in West London—injury, form, confidence, adapting to a new league, nation and culture are all pitfalls—but his acquisition represents a very definite obstacle for Baba down the line.

And the sad thing is, it’s all been so predictable, as Baba becomes the latest in a long line of African youngsters to fail to see their progress stall at Chelsea.

Gael Kakuta still hasn’t realised his potential after originally being heralded by Didier Drogba as his ‘protege’ upon his protracted arrival from Racing Club de Lens, while the likes of Bertrand Traore and Nathaniel Chalobah are only now, at 22 and 23, truly establishing themselves at other clubs.

Christian Atsu never came close to realising the potential that he demonstrated as a youngster in Portugal—at least not in club football—but while he remains a Premier League player at Newcastle United, we may never know the player Kenneth Omeruo might have been if he’d settled at a club when he left Standard Liege in 2012.

The centre-back—an Afcon winner with Nigeria in 2013—has become one of Chelsea’s perpetual loanees, having turned out for ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa (twice) since signing for the Blues.

He’s still never made a first-team appearance for Chelsea, despite being one of the club’s longest-serving players!

While Victor Moses—against all expectations—has carved out a quite remarkable niche for himself at Stamford Bridge and is now a Premier League winner, will the likes of Ola Aina, Charly Musonda, Jeremie Boga or Tammy Abrahm ever make the grade at Stamford Bridge.

Or will they, like Baba, find themselves several years down the line having taken no further advances in their career and trapped in a state of stagnation?

If injury hadn’t affected Baba’s career, perhaps he could have been a hit at Stamford Bridge—he has all the attributes to excel as a starting left wing-back in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation.

However, as things stand, he appears destined to become yet another victim of a club where the regular rotation of managers naturally leads to instability within the first-team squad, and where, with success demanded instantly, there can be little leeway given for players who need to refine their game.

We hate to say we told you so.