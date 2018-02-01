Tanzanian international loaned to Chemelil Sugar

Tusker defender and Tanzania international, Abdul Hassan has been sent on a season loan spell at Chemelil Sugar FC until the end of the 2018 season.

Hassan signed for Tusker FC in January 2017 and made 15 appearances during his maiden season.

The former African Lyon left-back made 15 appearances for Tusker last season, scoring on his full debut against Ulinzi Stars in the league.

The Tanzanian youthful star will now continue his development at Chemelil Sugar FC.

Tusker have signed 11 players this season, including Apollo Otieno (Chemelil Sugar), Timothy Otieno (Gor Mahia), Peter Nzuki (Nakumatt), Edwin Lavatsa (Bandari), Bonventure Khasabuli signed from Muhoroni Youth.

Others are Mathew Tayo Odongo (Kariobaangi Sharks), Lawrence Kasadha (KCCA), Robert Achema (Western Stima), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar) and Erick Ambunya (Kakamega Homeboyz) while Vincent Omumbo has been recalled from a loan spell at Western Stima.