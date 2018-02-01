Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has compared himself to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, although admits that he needs to work hard to reach the Frenchman's level.

Aubameyang compares himself to Henry after completing £55m Arsenal move

The Gabon international completed his club record £55 million move to the Gunners on deadline day, with the transfer also reuniting him with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

And, after finalising his switch to the Emirates Stadium, Aubameyang suggested he plays in a similar way to Henry, insisting that he is part of the reason he is so fond of the club.

He told the Gunners' official website: "Finally! I’m really happy to be here. Of course, I can join Micki in this team, so I’m really happy to be here in this great team.

"I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry. He's an example for us strikers. I’m really happy, like I said before.

When asked why he loves Henry, Aubameyang added: "Because he was fast and scored a lot of goals. He's really an example.

"Maybe [Aubameyang's like Henry]! I think I have to work a lot to be like him, but I will do.

"I’m a fast player and I score goals too, like Henry a little bit. But as I said, I have to work a lot more.

"I hope that we will come back to the top as soon as possible. I will do my best to join in."

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table and missed the chance to gain ground on those in front of them following Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

With Aubameyang having joined the club, Olivier Giroud is now all set to leave, with Chelsea having agreed an £18m deal to sign the French striker.