Man Utd sign Czech Republic U-18 goalkeeper Kovar

Manchester United have announced that they have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Matej Kovar from FC Slovacko.

The transfer is subject to international clearance, with the club making the announcement via their official website on deadline day.

The 17-year-old will join United's academy, linking up specifically with the club's Under-18 team, who are coached by Kieran McKenna.

The news comes a day after teenagers George Tanner and Max Dunne signed their first professional contracts with the Red Devils, following the likes of Angel Gomes, Aidan Barlow, Aliou Traore and Arnau Puigmal.

United's Under-18 side are currently top of the Premier League North table, with eight wins from their opening 13 matches of the season.

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to do any first-team business on deadline day, however, with Alexis Sanchez having already arrived in the January window.

In terms of departures, Daley Blind has been linked with a move to Roma, although the player's father has revealed that the club are not looking to offload him this month.

Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also reportedly being lined up by LA Galaxy, with Mourinho revealing that he would not stand in the striker's way if he wants to leave.

One player who will definitely not be leaving, however, is Juan Mata, who had his contract extended to 2019 on Tuesday.