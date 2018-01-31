Gor Mahia and Sofapaka have been cleared over claims that they double signed this transfer window.

FKF clears Gor Mahia and Sofapaka over double signing claims

Tusker had accused both K’Ogalo and Batoto ba Mungu of double signing Lawrence Juma and Stephen Waruru from Nzoia Sugar and Ulinzi Stars respectively.

Tusker launched a complaint with FKF claiming that they had already signed the two players and wondered how they had ended up at the two clubs.

But Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal that both clubs have been cleared of any wrong doing and that they signed the players legally.

“We received the go-ahead by Nzoia Sugar to sign Juma and sent all the documentary evidence to KPL which were approved. In fact, we have even submitted his name to Confederation of African Football for the player to be eligible to play in the continental matches.

“We have also received a notification from FKF that the signings were done accordingly and so the players belong to Sofapaka and Gor Mahia.”

Juma joined Gor Mahia on a three-year deal while Waruru signed a two-year contract with Sofapaka.