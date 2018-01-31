Mumbai City head coach Alexandre Guimaraes is expecting a highly competitive match when his side takes on Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City's Alexandre Guimaraes expecting a 'competitive' game against Jamshedpur

"We (Mumbai City FC) had a good game in Goa and took the result we fought for. That puts us again in the possibility to be in top four.However, that’s a game of the past now. Maybe it was our best game so far but tomorrow will be a totally different ball game."

"I’m expecting it to be a game (where) both teams have the understanding on how to be competitive. In this kind of games, every detail can make the difference. Jamshedpur FC are not a team who concede too many goal-scoring chances so we (Mumbai City FC) need to (have) high accuracy to convert the chances we create. And our whole defensive unit has to be very alert because, in the last few games, they changed their approach in terms of constructing the game. It will be a tough game," said Guimaraes.

He further stressed that his team are looking for a result on Thursday. "Nobody is speaking about draws here."

Mumbai have been inconsistent this season. After a winless run of three games, they defeated FC Goa 4-3 in their last match and Guimaraes is confident about the team's chances to finish in the top four.

"Like I said earlier, we knew we had to win while going to Goa because now we play Jamshedpur FC after facing FC Goa and these sides are very close. These are the type of games you cannot lose. Our chances continue to be intact but it also depends on the other results. We are just thinking of the next match."

The Islanders have also conceded seven goals in their last three games but the coach is unperturbed.

"No (I am not concerned). I think you have to (see) how the other team is scoring- in the last match, we weren’t very attentive while conceding two of the goals. We are getting to the stage when you have to take risks and we are taking those so sometimes that makes you vulnerable. But if we convert our opportunities, then there should be no problem."

Jamshedpur have been solid at the back majority of the season but Steve Coppell has had to change things up a bit in order to gain wins as the season progressed.

"This will be the kind of game where both teams have to attack but to be well positioned while defending because both teams have similar coaches in how they (want their players) to be positioned when they are attacking," the coach signed off