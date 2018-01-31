Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is full of praise for his team, and even more for striker Jordan Ayew, following their 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal on Tuesday.

Swansea boss hails Jordan for tearing down Arsenal

The Swans came back from behind to claim all three points, thanks to a Sam Clucas double and Ayew’s 61st minute effort.

Nacho Monreal’s 33rd minute strike had put the Gunners in the driving seat at Liberty Stadium.

“I think we prepare very well for the game, but even if you prepare well, you will get nothing if the players do not believe in what you are doing,” Carvalhal said,” as reported by his club’s official website.

“So all the credit must go to all my players.

“All of the players I think are improving. When the dynamic of the team is good, that happens.

“One day it can be Sam Clucas [who impresses], one day Jordan Ayew, one day Leroy Fer, who is jumping to another level.”

Although Clucas was adjudged Man of the Match, the prize could have easily gone to Ayew.

The Ghanaian was a handful for Arsenal’s defence, being involved in all three of his side’s goals.

“A fundamental thing in the game was that our defensive transitions were very strong,” added, Carvalhal.

“Arsenal can hurt you in these situations, but Jordan Ayew was absolutely amazing in the way he received the ball and waited for the second line of players.

“This was crucial for us. We knew if we could do it, we would create chances and we had three or four in the first half.

“In the second half, it was more difficult because they put two players out wide, but we waited for our moment and we scored.

“In the end, although they had more possession, we had more chances and the score was 3-1, so we are happy about that.”

Jordan has now netted four times in eight appearances under Carvalhal, who took over only last month following the sacking of Paul Clement.