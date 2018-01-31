Bandari have confirmed the signing of star Wycliffe Ochomo from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Bandari confirm new signings ahead of 2018 season

The former Ulinzi Stars and Gor Mahia striker is among players registered by the Dockers ahead of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season kick-off.

Other players signed by new coach Ken Odhiambo are goalkeepers Bashga Abuba from Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Farouk Shikalo from Muhoroni Youth as well as defender Nicholas Meja from Nakumatt FC.

Attacking midfielders Bonfance Akenga and Joshua Oyoo both from Nakumatt and David King’atua formerly of Thika United have also arrived so are Colllins Agade from Muhoroni and Brian Kabaka from Chemelil FC.

Keegan Ndemi, Dennis Wagige, Swaleh Chacha and Hassan Iddi have been promoted to the senior team from the Bandari Academy.

Bandari will have to do without the services of 2011 KPL Midfielder Of The Year Antony ‘Muki’ Kimani and Sheriff Mohammed for several months because of job commitments at the Port of Mombasa.