Akwa United’s Michael Ibe fascinated by his impressive start

Akwa United’s Michael Ibe says he is fascinated about his productive start to the season and will be delighted with another impressive performance when they visit FC Ifeanyiubah on Wednesday in Nnewi.

Ibe who was a fringe player for the Promise Keepers last season has started the team’s last three games and the former Abia Warriors is happy that he is repaying the confidence his coach, Abdu Maikaba has in him.

“It was a tough period for me last season when I was on the bench for the most part of the season as soon as I returned from,” Ibe told Goal.

“I contemplated so many things including leaving for a club where I will be used regularly but my chat with our coach made me have change of heart. He told me I remain in his programme and that if I work harder I could break into the first 11 again. It was the soothing words I needed and I tried working on the areas he told me I have to improve.

“I have started the last three games and have scored in the last two. I am happy that I have my groove back and I am praying for a good result against FC Ifeanyiubah on Wednesday.”

Ibe pointed out further that the target for them ahead of the midweek tie is to ensure they keep their first spot at the end of the fixture and that coach Maikaba has instructed them they must play without fear to achieve this.

“We know that a victory is a possibility and our coach has told us to approach the tie as if we were in front of our fans. He warned us not to be weighed down by match officials’ decisions whether good or bad.

“The team is in high spirits and the only thing on our minds is to get a decent result if it is impossible to pick the maximum points which we know we are capable of,” he concluded.

Akwa United are on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League with 12 points from five matches and they are up against the Anambra Warriors who will be desperate for a home win to improve their lot in the league standings.