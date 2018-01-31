Kenya’s legendary footballer Joe Kadenge is set to fulfill his dream of visiting Old Trafford, home of English Premier League giants, Manchester United.

Legendary Joe Kadenge set to tour Old Trafford

Kadenge, a former AFC Leopards winger will make his maiden trip to the UK in a filmed trip which is part of the Kadenge na Mpira documentary being put up by United State’s PR media firm, Balck Arrow.

The documentary will cover Joe Kadenge’s time during his early days when he was a household name in both local and continental football.

Apart from the documentary, a trip to Old Trafford will be a great realization of Kadenge’s dream of visiting one of the clubs he has been supporting for over 60 years.

Kadenge will be part of Manchester United family that will honour the 1958 Munich Air Disaster that took place on February 6 when a British European Airway Flight 609 crashed on its third attempt to take off from a slush-covered runway at Munich-Riem Airport.

A total number of 23 passengers, mostly Manchester United players ,who were returning from a European Cup quarter-final match with Belgrade, Yugoslavia - perished in the disaster.