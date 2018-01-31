PSL strugglers SuperSport United will have revenge locked in the back of their minds when they prepare to take on AmaZulu FC in a league encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

SuperSport United – AmaZulu FC Preview: Matsatsantsa in revenge mood against Usuthu

The two teams have already faced off in the league this season with the visitors running out comfortable 2-0 winners earlier this month.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have struggled for form domestically from their exertions of traveling across the continent to reach the CAF Confederation Cup final in November 2017, bagging wins on only two occasions in 13 outings.

The Tshwane outfit suffered their heaviest defeat at home this season when defending PSL champions Bidvest Wits continued their upward trajectory with a thumping 4-1 come-from-behind win over them in Atteridgeville on Saturday evening.

Eric Tinkler and his men have now gone three matches without registering a victory and are languishing in 12th spot with 21 points from 18 matches.

The last time SuperSport recorded a win was when they narrowly beat Maritzburg United 1-0, but things have since taken a downward spiral where they've conceded eight goals and finding the back of the net on only two occasions in the process.

Tinkler has admitted of their struggles in front of goal following the transfer of Jeremie Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns. The former Cape Town City mentor has been boosted by the arrival of Mogakolodi Ngele from Masandawana but has also hinted at the club looking to bring in a striker to assist the likes of Kingston Nkhatha and young Darren Smith, especially with the club’s top goalscorer being Aubrey Modiba, who is a midfielder, with six league strikes this term.

AmaZulu are reeling in a precarious position having picked up 20 points in 18 matches and are just three points adrift of the relegation zone though they have one match in hand.

Usuthu were held to consecutive 0-0 draws by Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively but did overcome Matsatsantsa in KwaZulu-Natal. The two draws extended AmaZulu’s unbeaten run to three games in the league, something they are looking to change as they go in search of completing a double over Tinkler’s charges.

Cavin Johnson’s side is placed 14th on the league standings and collecting three points away from home will give them a huge sigh of relief as it would move them closer to the top eight bracket depending on how other matches pan out.

Past results have swung SuperSport’s way. The hosts have notched up nine wins in 21 meetings to AmaZulu’s seven, with five encounters ending in draws.