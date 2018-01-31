S-League star completes cast at PKNS

The Red Ants finally completed their squad for the season after the announcement of the capture of Rafael Ramazotti.

The Brazilian who will turn 30 this year, had been scoring goals for fun in the S-League for the last three seasons and will now be the one to replace Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh as PKNS's lead striker.

Ramazotti finished as top scorer in the Singaporean league for two season in 2015 and 2016, amassing a total of 55 goals in his three season with DPMM FC.

He can count time spent in Brazil, Portugal, Switzerland and Japan as countries where he has played before.

With Ramazotti signed, K. Rajagopal now has his full quota of five imports which includes Zac Anderson, Romel Morales, Faris Ramli and Jonathan Acosta.

The experienced head coach will now have a fair few options to employ in the attacking positions what with the presence of Safee Sali, Jafri Firdaus Chew and Faizat Ghazli in the 2018 squad.

Fans of PKNS will probably get their first viewing of Ramazotti in action when PKNS take to the field at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium to face Terengganu FC on Saturday.