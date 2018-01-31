Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled Swedish Thomas Dennerby as the substantive head coach of the women's senior national team on Tuesday.

NFF unveils Thomas Dennerby as Super Falcons coach

NFF 2nd vice president, Shehu Dikko presided over the contract signing and unveiling ceremony held at the media centre of the National Stadium, Abuja.

The contract signed will see the new Super Falcons tactician take charge until after Olympic 2020, and he will be assisted by fellow compatriot Jorgen Petersson.

At the presentation, Dikko, who represented President Amaju Pinnick, said Dennerby’s engagement was in the thirst to see the team challenge for honours at the world level.

"We are undoubted, done and currently doing very well on the continent of Africa but our thirst to conquer the world was behind the appointment of Dennerby," he said.

"As a federation, all the needed support will be given to him to succeed. It's our belief that we have the right man and that he will succeed with our support.

"It is true that the team couldn't play for some months but that will be a thing of the past and we will make arrangements to ensure all teams, not just Super Falcons alone get adequate support."

In his response, Dennerby expressed joy at the opportunity to take charge of the country's women's team and he believes the team has what it takes to compete strongly globally.

"I'm extremely honoured with the chance to coach the Super Falcons. As a coach that believes in hard work. I'm happy to be here and we are going to work together for the success of the team.

"I know a lot about the players and some of them play in the Swedish top leagues. They have high potentials. I think the biggest challenge will not be about rebuilding a team because we are already on a very high level. I have been to seven major championships and watched Nigeria in some of them.

"I will be demanding of the players to give their very best in training, physical fitness, and the competition. I will provide them the guideline to work with. My philosophy is to develop the players and work with the local coaches to succeed."

Meanwhile, Nigeria U20 women assistant coach Olarenwaju Wemimo Oni, ex-international duo Maureen Madu and Precious Dede plus Omobolanle Tunde will work with the new expatriates.