Mathare United have re-united with goalkeeper Robert Mboya ahead of the 2018 season kick-off.

Mathare United sign back keeper from Kariobangi Sharks

The ‘Slum Boys’ have confirmed that Mboya has returned to the club from Kariobangi Sharks after signing a three year contract. “Robert Mboya is back at the club after spending one year at Kariobangi Sharks.

“The shot stopper penned a three year deal to become the eighth player to join the club this transfer window.”

Mboya is a valuable addition to a department that already has Wycliffe Kasaya and Job Ochieng', who was promoted from the youth team.

Mathare United will open their league campaign against promoted side Vihiga United this weekend.

Mathare United narrowly survived relegation last season and Kimanzi would want to have a positive start to the season against Vihiga.