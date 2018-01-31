There is no doubt Paul Pogba is the most Cold Blooded midfielder in Europe this season and things are about to become worse for opposition defences across the continent.

Paul Pogba - the most Cold Blooded midfielder in Europe

Pogba has contributed 9 assists in 14 Premier League games. Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane are the only players in England's top flight to have more assists [10] - but have played 24 and 22 league matches respectively.

When Arsenal had all the momentum during December's clash against Pogba's Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, it was time for someone to make a stand.

The Red Devils led 2-1 in the early stages of the second half after Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette struck to send the home fans into a frenzy.

It seemed like it was only a matter of time until Arsenal overwhelmed their opposition with United keeper David De Gea making world class save after world class save.

But not on Pogba's watch.

After driving into the Gunners penalty box, Pogba faced the near-impossible task of getting around Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.

With a drop of the shoulder, Pogba somehow manuevered himself around Koscielny despite having hardly any room near the byline.

He then had enough composure to then slide a pass past Petr Cech to the waiting Jesse Lingard, who scored the third and decisive goal in a stunning smash-and-grab performance.

When an assist is needed, Pogba is the player you want on the ball - he is master of control and can dictate the play.

He is about to become all that more dangerous with the release of adidas' Cold Blooded boot range which includes Predator, X and Nemeziz.

The new Cold Blooded boot pack features a PURECUT LACELESS system designed to deliver maximum surface control and a full length BOOST midsole to provide energy return with every step.

Join the likes of Pogba, Mesut Ozil and Dele Alli - become Cold-Blooded on February 1.