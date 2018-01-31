LA Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid has said that his club could possibly make a move for Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Schmid not ruling out possibility of Ibra signing for Galaxy

The Galaxy have been strongly linked with a move for the 36-year-old in recent days, with Ibrahimovic's contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

The Swede has returned from a serious knee injury suffered last April, but has made just seven appearances since returning to the team in November, scoring one goal.

Speaking to the Galaxy's official website, Schmid said his club could "maybe" be in for Ibrahimovic, but stressed than any talk at this point is just speculation.

“There’s been a lot of talk about it in the past and it’s something that maybe gets opened up again,” Schmid said of a move for the striker.

“I don’t know what’s there. If there was something there, I’m sure we’d all know. Right now, it’s all rumors.”

On Monday, Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho said the Red Devils wouldn't stand in Ibrahimovic's way if he desired a move to Major League Soccer.

"Zlatan is in the last year of his contract," Mourinho said.

"If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country we are here to help and to create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult."