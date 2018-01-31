Fans slam 'disgusting' Neymar's act of disrespect

The best and worst of Neymar was on show in PSG's French League Cup semi-final win as the tricky Brazilian resorted to taunting his defeated opponents.

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the Coupe de la Ligue final with a 3-2 win over Rennes on Wednesday but it was the Brazilians antics that stole the headlines.

At one point in the match, Neymar reached out with his hand to a fallen opponent in an apparently friendly gesture to help him up from the ground.

However, the Brazilian faked his opposition player out by pulling away his hand in one of the ultimate acts of disrespect.

Neymar wasn't done there though, with an outrageous piece of showmanship sticking the boot deeper into his rivals.

The former Barcelona star used his back to audaciously trap a lofted pass from one of his teammates, before toying with a Rennes defender by nonchalantly flicking the ball over him.

It was the type of casual gloating normally reserved for the training pitch and the mark of disrespect was met with a frustrated challenge to bring the Brazilian down.

Just as Neymar seemed to enjoy trolling Rennes on the pitch, fans were happy to return the 'favour' to the Brazilian on social media - slamming the 25-year-old for his antics.

Disgusting behaviour by Neymar. You could never believe this man spent 4 years playing alongside Messi, he learned nothing. Anyone who thinks this is okay or funny should take a real good hard look in the mirror. Glad we got rid of him, he’s toxic. pic.twitter.com/DimxQ7TKkV — G. De ara Torres (@dearatorres) January 30, 2018

Just look at Neymar man. Disgusting, probably the biggest bitch in world football since Joey Barton pic.twitter.com/Puw2GmcNUN — Amin (@AwayFrom234) January 30, 2018

Neymar has no respect for anyone smh — Tobi (@Tobjizzle) January 30, 2018

PSG's win was further soured by a straight red card to Kylian Mbappe, who was given his marching orders for a poor challenge on Ismalia Sarr in the second half at Roazhon Park.

The dismissal did not prove fatal to PSG's hopes of keeping alive their quadruple chase, though, with Thomas Meunier, Marquinhos and Giovani Lo Celso having put the game beyond Rennes' reach inside the hour, although they were forced to hold on in the dying minutes.

PSG came into the fixture having not lost a Coupe de la Ligue match since a penalty shootout defeat to Saint-Etienne in November 2012, but they struggled to find their feet until Meunier blasted in a volley 24 minutes in.

Marquinhos made it 2-0 from close range eight minutes after the restart and Lo Celso's first goal for the club soon followed, the midfielder scoring just 13 minutes after coming on to replace Javier Pastore.

Mbappe earned his first red card of his club career with a crude lunge 63 minutes in, with referee Mikael Lesage showing a red card after a VAR referral, and Diafra Sakho's debut goal gave the home side some hope.

Sanjin Prcic fired home a second in injury time but PSG survived to reach yet another domestic final.

PSG's win makes it a fifth final in a row for the French giants, with either Monaco or Montpellier awaiting them in the decider.