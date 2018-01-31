The first stop on this year’s Brasil Global Tour will see Brazil meet Russia at the stadium set to host the final of World Cup 2018.

Brazil will meet Russia at World Cup final venue

The Selecao’s March clash with the World Cup hosts was announced in October, 2017, and on Monday it was confirmed that the game will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium.

With a capacity of more than 80,000, the Luzhniki was reopened in November 2017 after major renovation works ahead of this year’s World Cup, in which it will host seven matches, including the opening match.

The contest will be the first of a European double-header for the five time world champions, who will travel to Berlin four days later to meet Germany.

Those Brasil Global Tour fixtures will be the final two matches prior to coach Tite confirming his final squad for World Cup 2018.

Russia vs. Brazil

Venue Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow



Friday 23 March 2018



Kick-Off:



19:00 (MSK) Russia Time



13:00 (BRT) Brazil Time



16:00 (GMT) London Time