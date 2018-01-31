Everton forward Sandro joins Sevilla on loan

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez is to join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season subject to a medical, the Toffees have confirmed.

Sandro scored 16 goals in 32 appearances for Malaga last season, prompting Everton to snap up the Spaniard as part of a heavy close-season recruitment drive.

However, the 22-year-old has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has failed to force his way into the first-team picture at Goodison Park particularly since Sam Allardyce's appointment.

Sandro has just one goal in 15 Everton appearances across all competitions, and will now look to resurrect his campaign back in La Liga with a Sevilla side that sit sixth in the table.

The news, which was announced on Everton's website, continues a busy January for Sevilla, with Vincenzo Montella's side having signed Roque Mesa, Guilherme Arana and Miguel Layun with Wednesday's transfer deadline day looming.

Sevilla will take on Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16 next month.