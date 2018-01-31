Fortuna Sittard deny sacking Sunday Oliseh

Fortuna Sittard have refuted rumours making the round that they have sacked their manager, Sunday Oliseh.

The Dutch side lost their last two games against Dordrecht and Emmen which saw them drop to the third spot in the Eerste Divisie.

However, the side have clarified that their Nigerian tactician has not been relieved of his job.

“Today, various media reports appeared about the position of head coach, Sunday Oliseh,” a statement on the club website read.

“Fortuna Sittard, however, denies the news about the dismissal of the head coach.”

Oliseh will be expected to lead the team for their next league tie against Volendam on February 2.