Kariobangi Sharks seal the signing of keeper from Western Stima

The Sharks have lured Gad Mathews to the side after he agreed to pen a four year contract ahead of the start of 2018 Kenyan Premier League season.

The club has confirmed on their official the latest signing. “The club is delighted to announce the capture of goalkeeper Gad Mathews from Western Stima FC on a four year deal.

The young keeper expressed his delight after putting pen to paper terming it as a positive move in his growth as a young player.

“It is a pleasing moment to be joining Sharks. I'm humbled to be here and one of the reasons I joined this team is because of their good structures and their program that nurtures young players.

“I am still young and I believe this is the best club to continue developing my career.”

The signing of the keeper comes hours after the club completed another capture of ex-Mathare United midfielder Harrison Mwendwa. Mwendwa signed for Sharks on a two year deal and termed the new move as the best in his career.

"I am delighted to be joining Kariobangi Sharks FC. This is a new start for me and my career and I hope together we can better last season's performance. I believe I am joining the right club with the right players and I can’t wait to get started here."

Kariobangi Sharks will open their campaign for the league title with an away match against Nzoia Sugar this weekend.