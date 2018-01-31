Yanga Head Coach George Lwandamina has welcomed back his two Zimbabwean star players Donald Ngoma and midfielder Thabani Kamusoko who have been out on injury for long spells.

Lwandamina happy with Ngoma and Kamusoko return

Speaking to Goal Lwandamina said that the return of the two players will help his team do well in their Champions League against St Luis of Seychelles.

"Am happy to see the two experienced players come back and join the team in this crucial period as we prepare for our international games," said Lwandamina.

Yanga have missed Ngoma and Kamusoko since the beginning of the season through injury.