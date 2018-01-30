Ahmed Musa has expressed excitement after securing a loan deal to return to CSKA Moscow from Leicester City.

‘This is truly my home’ - Musa gushes over CSKA Moscow return

Musa will stay with the Horses till the end of the season after being largely overlooked by ex-manager Craig Shakespeare and Claude Puel at the English side.

The Foxes paid a club-record £16 million to secure the services of the Nigeria international from CSKA in the summer of 2016, on the back of their unprecedented English Premier League triumph.

During his stay at the King Power Stadium outfit, Musa could only manage two goals in the top-flight, while his only appearance this season came against Sheffield United in an English League Cup encounter in August, where he contributed a goal in their 4-1 triumph.



Ahmed on his return to #CSKA pic.twitter.com/2bfFpDoyPl — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) January 30, 2018

And in order to get more playing time and, thus, bolster his chances of featuring for Nigeria at the World Cup, the former VVV Venlo winger has elected to have a second stint with at the VEB Arena outfit - a place he calls his ‘home’.

“I have passed the medical successfully and now I am a CSKA player,” Musa told club website.

“I am very happy and proud to be back. This is truly my home, a champion team that fights for the top awards and occupies highest places.

“I am back to the Red-blue family! I promise that I will give everything for this club in order to make CSKA champion again. I will work very hard.”