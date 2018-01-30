Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance of extending their lead further at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table when they travel to the Mother City to take on Cape Town City on Friday night.

Pitso Mosimane is managing emotions ahead of Sundowns trip to Cape Town City

The clash promises to be an exciting affair with only four points separating the two sides, but following three successive wins over Masandawana, coach Pitso Mosimane is taking nothing for granted against City, choosing to even play down any talk of revenge ahead of the clash.

“It is a tough game for us. It is going to be tough, we all know,” Mosimane told the media.

“Especially that the last three outings we had with them they have beaten us. So, we've got to respect that and be humble, and don’t try and have revenge, because the more you go onto revenge issues, you become a little emotional. As I say, if we don’t win, we keep the distance the same,” he explained.

City most recently defeated Sundowns, thanks to a solitary goal back in December, and Mosimane believes that the Citizens always find that little bit of extra motivation when they take on Sundowns.

“Look they do well against us. It looks like when they see us they play a different game, but we have to do what we have to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mosimane has given an injury update ahead of the clash, suggesting that Thapelo Morena could be set for a possible return after missing the clash against Kaizer Chiefs through injury.

“People who have played on Saturday, only (Tiyani) Mabunda (carries a knock), but I think it is just a slight knock, he will be back. We hope Thapelo (Morena) will be back, he was training there. So, let’s hope Thapelo will be back because we missed him at right-back as Madisha isn’t a typical right-back. So, hopefully Thapelo makes it,” he concluded.