Ulinzi Stars defender to miss first leg of KPL season

Ulinzi Stars have lost defender Geoffrey Kokoyo for the first leg of the Kenyan Premier League 2018 season.

The soldiers have confirmed on their official website that Kokoyo will not be with the team in the first half of the season as he will be attending a military course in Nanyuki.

The club have also confirmed that they lost two players this transfer window – Stephen Waruru to Sofapaka and Samuel Onyango to Gor Mahia.

“Basically this is the same team that has been there before, apart from the fact that we lost a few players after last season. We released Waruru and Onyango while Kokoyo is attending a military course.”

Apart from the players, who did duty last season, the team has strengthened with the arrivals of Boniface Andayi, George Omondi, Milton Wafula; strikers Masita Masuta, Michael Kahindi; and midfielder Oscar Njika.

“All the same, we have recruited some very good young players, some of which are ready for the league and others whom we are molding but in a nutshell I think we are ready as we gear towards the season, hoping for a positive impact in the team,” revealed coach Dunston Nyaudo .

On when they expect Kokoyo back, Nyaudo who took over coaching reigns from Benjamin Nyangweso said, “We are expecting Kokoyo back around May, so he will not be with us for the first leg but I’m confident we will cope with the available players.

“Of course Kokoyo is a big player for us but in any big team when a player is not available, a chance comes up for another player so this is an opportunity for another defender to shine.”

Nyaudo, a former Ulinzi Stars player, is happy with the response he has been getting from the players in pre-season preps and hopes to start off on a high.