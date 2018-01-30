'Sure Boy' apologizes for red card

Azam FC midfielder Salum Aubakar 'Sure Boy' has apologized to Azam fans following his red card which he received on Saturday’s Premium League clash against Yanga.

The maestro told Goal that he did not intend to do the act, it was anger fighting for his team to get a victory.

"I feel bad to see my team lose the game against Yanga at home but let me say sorry to all Azam fans and the Management for that situation, i think I was in battle to fight so that we could win the game," said Sure Boy.

Referee Israel Nkongo sent off Sure Boy after hauling down Yanga right back Hassan Kessy in Azam’s 2-1 loss against defending Champions Yanga.