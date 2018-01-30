KL sign Persib's Jufriyanto and Malaysia U23's Syazwan Andik

On Monday, newly-promoted Super League side Kuala Lumpur (KL) announced their final signings ahead of the 2018 season.

The City Boys have secured the services of Persib Bandung's Achmad Jufriyanto Tohir, as well as Malaysia U23 and JDT II's young star Syazwan Andik Ishak.

According to club president Datuk Seri Adnan Ikshan, both the players have been signed on two year deals, which will see them play for the club until the end of the 2019 season.

And Adnan admitted that the club are hoping to draw the support of Indonesian migrant workers in the city through the signing of the 29-year old former Indonesia international Jufriyanto.

"Why have we signed him? It is partly because he is popular. We know that there are many Indonesian immigrants here, and we hope that they will attend our matches as well.

"Whereas for Syazwan Andik Ishak, he has just returned from Malaysia U23's successful AFC U-23 Championship campaign in China. We are proud to have secured the service of a talented young player," said Adnan during the contract signing ceremony in Putrajaya.

KL had initially wanted to sign Jufriyanto, a defender, earlier in the pre-season, but a bizarre comment made by the Indonesian FA questioning the patriotism of the country's footballers who want to play abroad put a hold on the transfer.

Syazwan meanwhile very recently helped the Young Tigers reach the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship quarter-finals in China, a historic achievement for the nation. The 21-year old winger played every minute in all four of Malaysia's matches in the tournament.



