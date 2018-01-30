Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma says his side's lack of precision in front of goal cost them dearly in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Enyimba.

Stanley Eguma rues Rivers United wastefulness in Enyimba draw

At Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Rivers forced a 1-1 stalemate as Daniel Isreal's second-half strike cancelled out Stanley Dimgba's first-half opener for 10-man People's Elephants.

But the tactician hailed his side’s good display in the second half despite unhappy they missed out on the maximum points in the encounter.

"I think it is just a few days we had to prepare and we expected to do better than we saw," Eguma told media.

"The players didn't do well in the first half. We were not there because we missed several scoring chances.

“But in the second half, we were able to do better. We were able to keep the ball and attack from the flanks.

"We changed the formation after we conceded the first goal and had so many moments to attack and creating a lot of chances but our bane was not converting those chances."

The draw saw Rivers United move to an 11th place with seven points from five games so far.