Okwi confident of winning league

Simba star striker Emmanuel Okwi is confident that his team deserves to be the Premier League Champions this season.

Speaking to Goal the Ugandan Striker said that the commitment of the players and technical bench is higher than any other team in the League.

"Am happy to see my team is finishing the first round at the top of the table of the Premium League and we hope to increase effort in the second round in order to win the title this season" said Okwi.

Okwi is currently the leading top scorer in the Premium League with 12 goals from 9 games.