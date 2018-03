West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Ali Gabr on loan from Zamalek.

In a similar agreement that brought fellow Egypt international Ahmed Hegazi to the English Premier League outfit, the defender will be with the Baggies on a temporary deal after which the Hawthorn outfit will have an option to make the transfer permanent at a fee already agreed between both sides.