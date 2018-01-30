Akwa United ’s striker Victor Mbaoma says his best is yet to come after he netted for the third successive game in their 3-0 whitewash of Kwara United in a Nigeria Professional Football League tie in Uyo on Sunday.

Victor Mbaoma predicts more improvement with Akwa United

The Promise Keepers’ attacker struck in the 21st minute against the Harmony Warriors for his third goal of the campaign and he revealed in a chat that he is gradually adjusting to life at his new club and that he is looking forward to helping them win laurels at the end of the season.

“It has been a memorable experience thus far but I can’t lay claim to anything because I am just starting an adventure here," Mbaoma told Goal.

"I believe my best has not even come at all for Akwa United. I am only showing glimpses for now.

“I endured a difficult start to life with my showing in our first two games but I have come around in the last three games. I will like to continue in that way until the end of the season barring any injury.

“I am in a club I feel I should be. I will continue to work hard to ensure that I become a household name here,” he concluded.

Mbaoma will hope to increase his goals Nigeria topflight tally when FC Ifeanyi Ubah welcome coach Abdul Maikaba's men to Nnewi.