Alexis the new Cantona? Man Utd star adds 'different dimension', says Pallister

The Red Devils have acquired a proven match-winner in the 29-year-old forward, with the Chilean bringing added goal threat and creative qualities with him to Old Trafford.

That skill-set was showcased during a productive spell at Arsenal, with Jose Mourinho having moved quickly to secure his signature once it became clear that a January move would be made.

Arch-rivals Manchester City were fended off in that pursuit and Pallister believes the latest addition to the United ranks boasts the potential to follow in some illustrious footsteps and become the next iconic No. 7 at the Theatre of Dreams.

The former Red Devils defender told Ask Fans: “We used to say we had a great Formula One car but we didn’t have the driver.

“Eric then became the driver of that car. I think the same could maybe happen with Sanchez.

“He’s a dynamic player and he’s got an edge to him as well. I like that.

“I think he could maybe change the way that Man United approach a game.

“I’m just pleased that he’s here. He is going to add a different dimension to Manchester United.”

United acquired Cantona from Leeds United back in 1992 as they sought to bring a long wait for title glory to a close.

The talismanic Frenchman ended up retiring five years later with four Premier League crowns and two FA Cup triumphs to his name.

Sanchez has been brought in to make the same kind of impression, and is already up and running following an eye-catching debut against Yeovil in the FA Cup fourth round.

His next outing could come against Tottenham on Wednesday, before making his Old Trafford bow in a meeting with Huddersfield on Saturday.