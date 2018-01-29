Bocco didn't start well this season, he got injured in the early stages of the league when Simba hosted Mtibwa Sugar and couldn't feature in several fixtures due to knee problem.

John Bocco has proven doubters wrong

Some questioned whether the Tanzanian star had the mentality to be the main man at a top club but he’s restarted life in Msimbazi strongly.

John Bocco has gone some way to prove his doubters wrong after his double against Majimaji in Ligi Kuu Bara clash on Sunday.

The striker returned to Simba last year as a free agent from Azam after an unsuccesful spell at Chamazi, and was the hero for his side as his two goals and one assist on Sunday ensured a 4-0 win over Majimaji.

Bocco has scored seven in ten games so far after Majimaji clash. Simba are in good form from the start of the season and look likely to win the title.

However, if Bocco can repeat Sunday's feat on a regular basis he will give Simba a valuable extra weapon in their Ligi Kuu campaigns.

The former Azam player joined Yanga's Obrey Chirwa, Tanzania Prisons' Mohamed Rashid and Mbao's Habib Kiombo who scored seven league goals.