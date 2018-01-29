CHAN 2018: Libya set semi-final date with Morocco

Libya beat Congo on penalties on Sunday to book a place in the last four of the 2018 African Nations Championship.

The Mediterranean Knights emerged 5-3 victors in the shootout, following a 1-1 draw after extra time as Saleh Taher and Junior Makiessse cancelled out each other at Stade Adrar in Agadir.

Omar Al-Maryami’s side have, thus, set up a semi-final date with hosts Morocco on Wednesday, the latter having accounted for Namibia on Saturday.

Libya netted the opening goal of the game on the quarter hour mark. And it was Al-Ahly Tripoli striker Saleh Taher, who struck, slamming a rebound into the net after Congo goalkeeper Barel Mouko parried Motasem Sabbou’s cross.

The Red Devils, however, hit back in the 37th minute. After Dimitry Bissiki delivered a cross into the box, Vieljeux Prestige Mboungou headed the ball across the face of goal, and Makiesse made no mistake with his close range shot to restore parity.

But Libya goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush had not seen the last of Makiesse.

After the break, the No.12 tested Nashnush with a shot from over 25 yards, before launching another attempt moments later with a curling effort, which the goalkeeper could only tip over for another corner.

Libya had a glorious opportunity to seal a win three minutes to full time, but Abdelsalam Alaqoub’s shot was saved by Mouko when the centre-forward was played through on goal.

In extra-time, the Mediterranean Knights could have capitalised on a goalkeeping lapse to take the lead, but Congo’s defence reacted quickly to clear the danger after Mouko’s misjudged ball fell in the path of his opponent.

Moments after Ahmed Almaghasi tried his luck from range, Libya made a shout for a penalty when substitute Moftah Taktak was brought down in the box, but Malagasy referee Hamada El Moussa Nampiandraza waved play on, much to their dismay.

In the shoot-out, goalkeeper Mouko missed his kick, to hand the North Africans a 5-3 victory.