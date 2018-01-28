Gokulam Kerala grabbed a late winner as they registered a 3-2 win over Shillong Lajong at the EMS Stadium in Calicut. Abdoulaye Koffi (25'), Mahmood Merza Mahdi Ahmed Alajmi (52'), Juho Oh (54'), Kivi Zhimomi (74') and Arjun Jayaraj (90') registered their names on the scoresheet.

I-League 2017-18: Gokulam Kerala 3-2 Shillong Lajong - Late winner clinches three points for menacing Malabarians

Bino George made two changes to the side that won against Chennai City in Coimbatore. Laldampuia and Dibin replaced Francis Xavier and Provat Lakra in the starting lineup. Mudde Musa slotted in alongside Irshad in midfield. Kivi Zhimomi was chosen to lead the line with the support of Mahmood Al-Ajmi in the centre of the attacking band of three.

Bobby Nongbet named an unchanged lineup from the win against NEROCA FC. Saihou Jagne, who opened his account for The Reds in their last game, started on the right flank. Samuel Lalmuanpuia was fielded on the left with Abdoulaye Koffi leading the line.

Lajong's chance to take the lead came in the 17th minute when Emmanuel Chigozie miscued his chested clearance and played the ball into the path of Abdoulaye Koffi whose shot forced Bilal Khan into a stunning reflex save.

At the other end, Bahrain-born forward Al-Ajmi's vision proved threatening a few minutes later when he chipped a ball into the box for Laldampuia but Nidhin Lal rushed out to meet the ball first.

Failure to clear the ball hurt Gokulam Kerala and sent Shillong Lajong into the lead in the 25th minute.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia's lofted pass found Saihou Jagne inside the box. The Swedish forward's cross deflected off Bilal and fell into the path of Koffi. The Ivorian was afforded the time to tap the ball into the net by Daniel Addo who failed to react on time.

Zhimomi's header from a Santu Singh cross from the left had Nidhin Lal fully beaten but the woodwork denied the home side at the stroke of half-time.

The Malabarians finally notched an equaliser in the 52nd minute when Mahmood Al-Ajmi beautifully curled a free-kick into the top corner. It was a terrific effort that rendered Nidhin Lal's efforts helpless.

The joy of converting a stunning set-piece was short-lived. Lajong hit back immediately as Samuel's delightful cross into the box from the right was headed in by Juho Oh to regain the lead.

A corner-kick at the hour-mark handed Emmanuel Chigozie with a one-on-one opportunity to hit the net. The defender was released into the box by Salman but Nidhin Lal kept out the shot with a well-timed save from close-range.

Gokulam Kerala pushed on and were rewarded for their efforts in the 74th minute. Salman's layoff was deflected into the path of Zhimomi who unleashed a neat strike into the bottom corner to make it 2-2.

The home side were determined for a winner and it came in the 90th minute of the match. From a corner, Gokulam Kerala hit Lajong on the counter as Musa picked out Arjun Jayaraj who dribbled forward with pace and slotted the ball into the net from the edge of the box to turn match-winner.