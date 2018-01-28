Abdullahi Shehu made his Turkish Super Lig debut as Bursaspor bowed to 3-1 loss to Alanyaspor on Saturday.

Abdullahi Shehu makes losing debut for Bursaspor

The Nigeria international who moved to the Timsah Arena from Anorthosis Famagusta this month played for the entire duration of the encounter and was shown a yellow card 19 minutes into the encounter.

Bodgan Stancu fired the visitors ahead at the Alanya Oba Stadium with his 13th-minute effort but Hikmet Karaman's men bounced back to claim maximum points with goals from Efecan Karaca, Junior Fernandes and Emre Akbaba in the 46th, 59th and 62nd minutes respectively.

Super Eagles duo William Troost-Ekong, Mikel Agu and Senegal international Moussa Sow were on parade for the full 90 minutes as the Bursa outfit suffered their eighth defeat of the season.

Bursaspor sit in the ninth spot in Turkish Super Lig log with 25 points from 19 games and they welcome Besiktas to the Timsah Arena for their next league fixture on February 2.