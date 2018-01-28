Mix Diskerud appears to have left New York City FC to sign with the MLS side’s sister club Manchester City.

Diskerud's Man City transfer revealed by UK sports company Umbro

The United States international had spent the previous season on loan with IFK Gothenburg of Sweden’s top league. He had another season left on his contract with NYCFC but that deal has been terminated.

The contract, which is for four-and-half years, was announced by Manchester-based apparel company Umbro. Neither NYCFC nor Manchester City has made an announcement over the deal.

However, despite signing the contract, it is unlikely the 27-year-old Diskerud will ever suit up for the Citizens.

ESPN reports he is not set to train with the first team and is likely to be sent out on loan, perhaps before the end of the January window. The report states that the loan will not be to another club owned by City Football Group.

A similar situation occurred with Aaron Mooy, who moved from Melbourne City in Australia to Manchester City on free transfer in June 2016. Mooy never played for the Citizens, going on loan to Huddersfield Town, then in the Championship, for the 2016-17 season.

Mooy then was sold to Huddersfield for €9.1 million following the season.



Delighted to report the news that @MixDiskerud will further be cementing his relationship with Umbro in our hometown, as he proudly continues his footballing development with a 4,5y Manchester City FC contract. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JEYJdjoTPZ — Umbro (@umbro) January 27, 2018

Diskerud joined NYCFC from Rosenborg of Norway’s top division and spent two seasons in MLS. However, he struggled in the U.S. and eventually fell out of NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira’s plans.

The midfielder moved to Gothenburg in 2017 and had his most productive season in years with the club, scoring five times in 29 Allsvenskan games.

Diskerud has suited up 38 times for the U.S. national team, but has not played for country since March 2016.