Enyimba have been dealt a huge blow as Wasiu Alalade is will watch Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League encounter on the sidelines, according to coach Paul Aigbogun.

Enyimba’s Alalade out of Rivers United tie

In their last match against Nasarawa United, Dare Ojo replaced Alalade in the 90th minute after the player sustained a knock and has been ruled out of the trip to Port Harcourt.

“We have few injury worries ahead of our game with Rivers United but we are confident we have the players to get a result in Port Harcourt," said Aigbogun.

“Alalade is out of the game and it is the same with [Ikechukwu] Ibenegbu, Mohammed Mohammed and Mfon Udoh who are yet to recover from their injuries too. We are monitoring their situations and our doctor is giving us useful updates about their recovery.

“Alalade’s injury isn’t that serious but he will be examined as soon as we return from this trip.

“We will manage what we have to get the required result. I have told my players that they must be at alert throughout the game if we are to get a good result from Port Harcourt,” he concluded.