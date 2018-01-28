FC Goa and Adrian Colunga have parted ways earlier this week and coach Sergio Lobera explained the reasoning behind the decision.

ISL 2017-18: FC Goa’s Sergio Lobera - Colunga said he wants to leave the club and we acted on it

Colunga, who played less than 60 minutes for FC Goa, had a goal to his name and wasn’t training with the squad since their 2-0 defeat to FC Pune City.

“The club can explain it better. But from my point of view, he was injured for most of the time. He was available for selection in two matches and in one of them he played an entire half. And in another he came on for 15 minutes. He then came up to me and said that he wants to leave the club and we acted on it,” said Lobera.

The former Las Palmas coach has since then identified and recruited Mark Sifneos, who plied his trade for Kerala Blasters until last week.

“I can never guarantee a fixed number of minutes to any player as I decide it on how he performs in the training and also how they are performing before a match. It all depends on their performance in training and who deserves the minutes will surely get it. Yes, he is available for tomorrow's (Sunday) match.

“It is possible that we go for two strikers with Sifenos coming in. We are not averse to it. It is always good to have more options and therefore it is a possibility,” he mentioned.

He once again pointed that the style of play adopted by FC Goa would result in them leaking in goals however, there is an avenue to improve in all departments.

“There is no idea of a perfect time. We have to improve in all departments simultaneously. With regards to how we play, we are bound to concede as we play a risky system of football. We will be improving on what we are doing but don't want to change anything,” he said.

FC Goa went down 1-2 to Mumbai City FC in Mumbai where one of the goals scored was wrongly deemed offside.

“We are focusing on ourselves. The game we lost in Mumbai, we did not deserve to lose. Every game is different and we will just try and win the three points tomorrow.

“The first goal of Coro was deemed offside. But if it stood then things could have been different. We conceded late and in the first goal also we had defensive lapses. After that game we got together and started to sort our problems. So if we hadn't conceded late or made that defensive mistake, the result could have been different,” he suggested.

Lobera also believes that there aren’t any favourites going into any game of football.

“I don't think there are any favourites in the league. Yeah, you could say favourites in the longer run but not possibly for a game as the league has already demonstrated that favourites in the game does not really matter,” he signed off.