Mohun Bagan sign Nepalese prodigy Bimal Gharti Magar

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Mohun Bagan have zeroed in on Nepalese international Bimal Gharti Magar as a replacement for Sony Norde after flipping through a number of options.

Mohun Bagan sign Nepalese prodigy Bimal Gharti Magar

Mohun Bagan sign Nepalese prodigy Bimal Gharti Magar

The young Nepalese prodigy has undergone trials at a plethora of European clubs. He has represented Anderlecht U-19 and also participated Copa del Agatha where he scored two goals for his team. 

He also holds the record of being the the youngest player to represent Nepal Senior National team when he debuted against Bangladesh at the age of 14.

The player is set to arrive on Sunday in Kolkata and will join practice from January 29. 

