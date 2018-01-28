Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch were both on target as Orlando Pirates beat Platinum Stars 2-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Platinum Stars 0-2 Orlando Pirates: Shonga and Lorch on target as Bucs see off Dikwena

Micho Sredojevic made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at home to Polokwane City, as he was hoping for a different outcome this time around.

However, the absence of Abbubaker Mobara fueled speculation about the player’s future at the club, although Sredojevic said in his pre-match interview that the Bucs vice captain was injured.

Roger de Sa on the other hand, made three changes for the clash with Pirates, with Bonginkosi Ntuli and Robert Ng’ambi returning to the starting line-up to lead the attack.

Based on current form, the Buccaneers were strong favourites to win the match. They came into the match unbeaten in their last three matches – two wins and a draw, but Stars took solace in the fact that they had not lost to Pirates since February 14, 2015.

With that said, Dikwena created a few good chances in the opening minutes of the game. The best chance of the first half coming two minutes into the match when Ntuli tested Jackson Mabokgwane with a volley from inside the box.

The Pirates keeper dived to his right to parry the ball out for a corner, much to the relief of the club fans out in the stands. The visitors were all over their opponents after that wake-up call, and given how dominant they have been this season, they set up a camp in the final third, forcing Dikwena to defend too deep.

But they could have gone into the break leading 2-0 had Thembinkosi Lorch beaten Dino Visser midway through the first half. The attacker found himself alone inside the box, only to burst the ball in the face of Visser, who came rushing to put his body on the line and keep the scoreline at 0-0.

Sredojevic’s charges finally broke the deadlock through Shonga, who headed the ball past Visser to make it 1-0 after 28 minutes following a decent delivery from Innocent Maela on the left hand side of the pitch.

Fingers will certainly point to Visser and his defence for the goal, as he was nowhere near his goal line at the time the ball found Lorch.

Shonga’s goal ensured that Pirates continue their trend of scoring their goals inside the opening 30 minutes of the game as this has been the case so far this season. It is worth noting that 36.9 percent of their goals have come inside the half-hour mark.

It was always going to be a mountain to climb for Dikwena, who came into the encounter having scored just 10 times in 18 league matches. They needed a bit of a miracle to come back from a goal down against a team of Pirates’ calibre.

The second half saw Pirates create better goalscoring chances, and put Dikwena under immense pressure, with Mpho Makola and Musa Nyatama dictating terms in midfield.

They actually should have added to the one goal had it not been for Visser, who had a much better second half as he pulled off some good saves.

However, while Visser would be praised for the saves, questions would still be asked about Pirates’ venom upfront and inability to score as much as they create.

Perhaps, they still need a proven goalscorer, especially now that Sredojevic has opted to drop Thamsanqa Gabuza completely from the starting line-up this year.

Lorch, who eventually won the man of the match, doubled Pirates’ lead for his first goal of the campaign 18 minutes from time.

The goal somewhat dashed any hopes of De Sa’s team coming back into the game, and it was all the Pirates technical team needed to ensure that they move up to second on the log and put the pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the Limpopo province, AmaZulu missed out on the chance to overtake Polokwane City into 12th position on the log following the two teams' goalless draw in a match which was played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It was a match of very few goalscoring chances, and neither side was able to bury the half-hearted opportunities created throughout the 90 minutes, but Rise and Shine will have themselves to blame as they had better chances compared to Usuthu, who were clearly playing for a draw away from home.