Pius Samson and Patterson Odongo have both been elevated to Sofapaka senior team from the junior side.

Sofapaka promotes duo to the senior team

The duo were promoted to the senior rank by head Coach Sam Ssimbwa to get play-time.

‘The two players were among our stand-out performers last year and I’m not surprised that they have been summoned to train with the senior side. I would wish to advise them to work extremely hard and get play-time," coach Edward Munandi was quoted by the club's portal.

In the meantime, schoolboy Duncan Okoth alongside Timothy Ngugi, Mike Mugite, Rashid Nyonga and James Macharia have yet to report to the youth team’s pre-season training.

Okoth, a student at Parklands Secondary School, is held back by his studies.

Munandi said the players are gelling well and can only get better as the 2018 KPL County League approaches.

Sofapaka Youth finished fourth overall in the 2017 youth league.