A struggling ATK outfit will hope to turn their fortunes this season as they face Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday evening.

Game ISL 2017-18: ATK vs Jamshedpur FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview ATK vs Jamshedpur FC

Date

Sunday, January 28

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

ATK:

Injured: Robbie Keane, Zequinha, Ryan Taylor

Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Martin Paterson, Jayesh Rane

JAMSHEDPUR FC:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Trindade Goncalves, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

GAME PREVIEW

ATK have been the most successful and consistent side in the Indian Super League (ISL) having made it into the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. However, the Red and White brigade have been nothing less than shambolic this time around.

Injuries have marred their campaign with the latest addition being Zequinha, Ryan Taylor and Shankar Sampingiraj. Nallapan Mohanraj is already suffering from a groin injury, Robbie Keane too is recovering from an ankle problem, and the same is the case with Tom Thorpe, Anwar Ali and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

The club opted to get rid of Teddy Sheringham, a coach they brought in amid much fanfare. However, interim coach Ashley Westwood too couldn’t inspire the team as lack of quality in personnel coupled with injuries have been their bane.

Add to that, the Kolkata team have roped in Soiram Anganba, a goalkeeper who would struggle to make it into the bench for Mohun Bagan. Debjit Majumder has been one of the worst performers for the club with him being responsible for four of the five goals conceded in the last two outings.

How can they come out of this mire is for Westwood to solve and they do not have time on their side.

Jamshedpur FC come into the tie on the back of a 2-1 defeat to FC Pune City in a game where they dominated the proceedings in the first half before falling flat after the hour mark.

The Tata Group-owned franchise too have had injury concerns. Sameegh Doutie only just returned to fitness while Kervens Belfort is yet to get to his best shape. Subrata Paul too will be under scrutiny as he hasn’t been at his best in their last two matches where they have conceded four.

A lot will depend on whether coach Steve Coppell opts to start with Andre Bikey at the back alongside Tiri or instead hands Anas Edathodika a start. The club desperately needs Doutie’s creative presence in attack as the South African winger has a tendency to win fouls in good positions and provide crosses for Izu Azuka.

The Men of Steel too are in desperate need for three points in order to stay in contention for a playoff berth.

The last time these two sides met, a boring 0-0 draw was dished out. Surely, this won’t suffice on Sunday. The question is which club is hungrier of the two to seize the initiative and pick three points.