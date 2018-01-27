Government now want SportPesa to stay as sponsors

The Kenyan Government is now appealing to SportPesa to reconsider its decision of pulling out of local sports sponsorships.

Please don’t go government begs SportPesa to stay

Ministry of Sports and Heritage Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia said that the government is willing to listen to the betting firms to try and come up with an amicable solution.

The gaming companies are currently up in arms following the government's proposed 35 percent tax on all betting revenues.

This move, which the firms say will eat into their profits, saw SportPesa pull out of all sports sponsorships, leaving a gaping hole of about Sh500m.

“We are talking and saying, yes there are laws that allows them to ask for remit and we are saying ‘please do not cease from that kind of exercise'. Sponsor more teams and come and negotiate with the government on what kind of remits as per the law is possible,” said the PS.

SportPesa in the meantime, has hinted at a possible return to sponsor the sports with the final decision set to be known in two months time.

"Hopefully, we can have everything sorted out in the next two months. That is when we can make a decision whether to go back and support them fully or to stop the support," said CEO Ronald Karauri.

“I have tried to support them as much as I can, but for me to get the board’s approval…because we’ve been working on a budget. It’s not something we can do sustainably."

The 18 KPL clubs require a combined average wage bill of Sh20 million per year to run their affairs.