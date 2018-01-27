A measure of Azam's progress will come on Saturday when they host Yanga in the Ligi Kuu Bara.

Azam FC braced for ‘difficult’ Young Africans test

Azam FC under Romanian Aristica Cioaba will host defending champion Yanga in Ligi Kuu Bara encounter at Chamazi Stadium on Saturday.

Azam are second in Ligi Kuu Bara standings with 30 points after their latest win against Mbeya City, and they will seek to continue their good form to stay in a better position to lift the title for the first time since 2012/2013.

Aristica Cioaba handed triple injury boost ahead of Azam’s clash with Yanga. Mbaraka Yusuf, Daniel Amoah and Wazir Junior are set to be fit for Azam’s clash with the champions, according to reports

Cioaba has warned only a great performance will see Azam beat Yanga on Saturday's Ligi Kuu Bara clash and he has a special respect to his opponents.

“I reserve my respect to Yanga as the big team in the country but also defending champions.

“Yanga are a top team,” he told press. “It doesn’t matter their position in the table. For me, they are still a top team.

"It is a key game because it gives us an opportunity to remain in the title race. We are on our toes. We know that only a great performance will win us the game."

On his side, Young African coach George Lwandamina believes the game will be a huge test but has reiterated his desire to grab all three points to keep pace as well retaining their title.

The former Zesco coach said he has all his players fit for the game except the longest absentees Donald Ngoma and Thaban Kamusoko who are still nursing their injuries.

Yanga will miss the service of their midfielder Pius Buswita who has been suspended after three bookings in the previous games but the good news is returning of their hitman Obrey Chirwa who has completed his three match ban.

“We want nothing than three points but I am aware the game will be tough as always when Yanga face Azam. The pressure from our fans is so high, so we are obliged to meet their expectations,” said Lwandamina.

Buswita told Goal that he has strong belief that his fellow will show up against Azam and emerge victorious even though he will miss the game.

“We have a good squad to beat Azam as we do all to other teams. I know some people think we are under dog because of our recent results and our position but we are capable to beat anyone in the league,” said Buswita.

Since the start of the season Yanga has missed host of players due to injuries and suspension.