To sail to the semis, head coach Jamal Sellami says they will have to “deserve it” by winning against the Southern Africans, who have shocked many by reaching thus far.

Morocco ready for tough Namibia test

With home support solidly behind them, the 47-year-old former Morocco international defender is beaming with confidence that his charges will have an upper hand against the debutants.

“Tomorrow’s (today) match will be a strong and difficult one so if we want to play in the semis we have to deserve it by winning against Namibia,” the former Raja Casablanca man said ahead of the first quarterfinals match.

He added: “Namibia are a team with balance and keep the ball well so we will have to keep our own balance as well and work towards breaking down their defense.

“The rhythm will be different in Casablanca for Namibia because we have our fans behind us.”

His captain Jawad El Yamid has hailed the positive effect senior national team coach Herve Renard has had in their campaign.

The French tactician is a two-time Afcon winner and recently qualified the Atlas Lions to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

“Having Herve Renard attending our training sessions and being in the stands on match days that is a motivation for us because local players we want graduate to the senior national team and in a World Cup year we want to be in contention for Russia but it has to start here.”

Jamal’s equal opposite Ricardo Giovanni Mannetti is hopeful that despite their underdog status they will be equal to the task and are ready to pull more surprises.

“Namibia came to the tournament as underdogs and we will remain underdogs but that doesn’t mean the dogs don’t have teeth to bite.”

The 42-year-old former Namibian international, who played as a midfielder for South Africa’s Santos, has expressed desire to upset the form book and silence the home fans.

“The fact that we’re here for the first time doesn’t mean we don’t want to win. We want to well and beat Morocco.

“We will not be intimidated by the fans but I think that will be something for Morocco to deal with,” he added.

His skipper Himeekua Ronald was equally upbeat.

“We will defend as a team and the Morocco players will be dealt with. We want to do well and we’re really confident that we can go through.”

Road to quarterfinals

To reach the round of eight, Morocco thumped newbies Mauritania 4-0, Guinea 4-1 before being stopped by Sudan 0-0 in their final group ‘A’ match.

Morocco finished as the group’s leader on seven points same as Sudan, who had inferior goal difference.

They boast within their ranks the tournament’s leading goal scorer Ayoub El Kaabi. The RS Berkane forward has do far scored five goals.

Namibia on the other hand edged Cote d’Ivoire and Uganda 1-0 respectively in their first two fixtures of group ‘B’ before holding Zambia 1-1 in their final match to finish runners-up.